 Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category : The Tribune India

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

The decision is taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the tenure of the Y category security provided to Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Sourav Ganguly. File photo



PTI

Kolkata, May 17

The West Bengal government has decided to upgrade the security cover of former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI ex-president Sourav Ganguly to Z category, a senior official said.

The decision was taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the tenure of the Y category security provided to Ganguly.

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to Z category," he said.

As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him, the official said.

Under the Y category security cover, Ganguly used to get three policemen from the Special Branch in his cordon and an equal number of law enforcers guarding his Behala residence.

On Tuesday, representatives of the state secretariat reached Ganguly's Behala office where they held a meeting with officers from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and the local police station, he added.

"Ganguly is currently travelling with his team Delhi Capitals and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that day," the official said.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee get Z Plus security while ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Moloy Ghatak have been provided with Z category security.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar is also provided with Z Plus security cover along with CISF protection. 

#BCCI #Cricket #sourav ganguly #west bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

4
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

6
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

7
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

8
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

9
Nation EXPLAINER

When the world’s second richest man Elon Musk likes his ‘butter chicken’

10
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi wil...

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

A White House briefing on the G7 trip says

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Packets suspected to contain heroin

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

The decision is taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

2 Delhi men held for duping Chandigarh businessman of Rs 60L

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive

Gridlock leaves motorists harried