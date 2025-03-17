Cape Town [South Africa], March 17 (ANI): Promising all-rounder and ICC Emerging Women's Player of the Year 2024 Annerie Dercksen has been given a maiden national contract as Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the Proteas Women's contracted squad for the 2025/26 season, as per the ICC official website.

Dercksen entered the 15-member list whereas players like Lara Goodall and Delmi Tucker missed out on making their spot.

Speaking on the squad, CSA Executive, National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe appreciated the all-rounder's contribution to the team and her new role on the side.

"It's a momentous occasion for Annerie Dercksen, whose performances have been impressive as she cemented her spot in the team, earning a well-deserved first national contract," Nkwe said as quoted by the ICC official website.

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt

Led by captain Laura Wolvaardt and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, the Proteas Women are gearing up for a crucial year in international cricket. Their major focus is the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which will be held in India later this year.

ICC No.1 ranked batter in the Women's ODI category, Wolvaardt was on top of her game in 2024, racking up 697 runs across formats in 12 innings at an astonishing 87.12 average, which got her a place in the nominees for the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024.

The batter was the top scorer at the Women's T20 World Cup last year with 232 runs, followed by Tazmin Brits with 187 runs. The duo led the Proteas with the bat at the top.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also shone at the event, claiming 12 wickets to her name as the Proteas made their way to the summit clash.

Enoch Nkwe further spoke about South Africa's aim for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India.

"We are proud to announce the Proteas Women's contracted squad for the 2025/26 season, a group that embodies the depth, talent, and potential of women's cricket in South Africa. As we prepare for a pivotal year with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India, this squad offers the right balance of experience and youthful energy. We believe this group is well-equipped to compete at the highest level and continue making the country proud," Enoch Nkwe said.

The Proteas finished runners-up in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE and the subsequent ICC Women's U19 World Cup in Malaysia, losing out to eventual winners New Zealand and India, respectively. (ANI)

