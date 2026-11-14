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Home / Sports / South Africa announces playing XI for opening Bangladesh Test

South Africa announces playing XI for opening Bangladesh Test

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], November 14 (ANI): South Africa have announced their Playing XI for the first ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin this Sunday in Johannesburg.

Fresh from a victory in the third Test against Australia, the Proteas have made two changes to their lineup ahead of the two-match series. The opening Test will be played in Johannesburg from November 15 to 19, followed by the second Test in Centurion from November 23 to 27, according to the ICC.

Returning to the Test side for the first time since February 2024, Zubayr Hamza has been entrusted with the crucial No. 3 batting position. Meanwhile, Dane Paterson strengthens the pace attack, joining Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Gerald Coetzee misses out on selection, while Anrich Nortje continues to remain sidelined due to a groin injury.

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Off-spinner Simon Harmer retains his place as the team's only specialist spinner after producing a remarkable ten-wicket haul in the Cape Town Test against Australia.

South Africa's Playing XI for first Test: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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