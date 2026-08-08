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Home / Sports / South Africa approach Pitso Mosimane for second stint as head coach

South Africa approach Pitso Mosimane for second stint as head coach

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], August 8 (ANI): South Africa has approached Pitso Mosimane about returning for a second spell as head coach, with veteran Hugo Broos set to leave the role.

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South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said Mosimane was the preferred choice, but added that "we still need to tie up some loose ends" before the appointment can be finalised.

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"We will make a formal announcement of the coach next week," he added in a SAFA statement on Saturday, as per Reuters.

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The 62-year-old Mosimane took charge of South Africa after the 2010 World Cup, succeeding Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, whom he had worked under for three years.

However, Mosimane was sacked in mid-2012 following a disappointing start to South Africa's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

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Mosimane, who has won the African Champions League three times with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian club Al Ahly, also endured a costly error during South Africa's final 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He adopted a defensive approach at home against Sierra Leone, believing South Africa only needed a draw to qualify. They actually needed to win to secure their place in the tournament.

Mosimane and his players celebrated at the final whistle, only to discover that they had misunderstood the qualification permutations, with head-to-head results taking precedence over goal difference as the tiebreaker.

Belgian-born Broos, 74, quit as coach after this year's World Cup, where South Africa reached the last 32 before losing to co-hosts Canada. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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