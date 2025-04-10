DT
Home / Sports / South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sustains elbow injury two months before WTC final

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sustains elbow injury two months before WTC final

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has suffered an elbow injury, which has prevented him from taking part in the domestic first-class final, which kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday.
ANI
Updated At : 02:51 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], April 10 (ANI): South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma has suffered an elbow injury, which has prevented him from taking part in the domestic first-class final, which kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday, according to a report on ESPN Cricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma was due to join up with the Lions team on Tuesday from Cape Town but failed to arrive in Johannesburg. The Lions discovered out late on Wednesday that Bavuma could not play the match because of the niggle.

Notably, Bavuma's latest injury comes two months before the World Test Championship final in June against the defending champions, Australia. The Lions are unaware of the extent or nature of Bavuma's injury. On Wednesday morning, Lions captain Dominic Hendricks expressed his excitement about playing with Bavuma in the marquee game.

This isn't the first instance of Bavuma sustaining an elbow injury. In 2022, he injured his left elbow, which forced him to sit on the sidelines and miss South Africa's tour of England. Last year, he injured the same elbow again after awkwardly falling while completing a single against Ireland in an ODI in Abu Dhabi. As a result, he missed South Africa's two Tests against Bangladesh.

After overcoming a phase plagued with injuries, Bavuma made a stellar return with two centuries in four Tests and four fifty-plus scores against Sri Lanka. He also led South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final last month but played with heavy strapping on his elbow.

Since India's triumph in the Champions Trophy, Bavuma has been absent from competitive cricket. Last week, he was present with the Lions for their final first-class league match in Bloemfontein, but the game was completely washed out by rain.

South Africa has just eight weeks left before appearing at the iconic Lord's to compete for the WTC mace against Australia in the final, beginning on June 11. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

