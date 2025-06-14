DT
Home / Sports / South Africa chase second-highest runs at Home of Cricket after clinching their maiden ICC WTC title against Australia

South Africa chase second-highest runs at Home of Cricket after clinching their maiden ICC WTC title against Australia

ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
London [UK] June 14 (ANI): Second-highest run-chase at the Home of Cricket Lord's, as South Africa (SA) continue thier fine run at the venue, after chasing 282 against Australia to clinch their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating Australia by five wickets on Saturday.

This is the sixth time SA have successfully chased down a 250-plus target in Tests, their fourth against Australia.

Just the third defeat for Australia in 24 Tests at Lord's post World War II, the previous two coming in Ashes 2009 and Ashes 2013 respectively. South Africa have now won six out of eight Tests at Lord's since their readmission.

The only bigger run chase at the home of cricket was 344-1 by the West Indies against England back in 1984.

Coming to the match, on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4.

A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.

With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood, Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at the end of day one, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten.

A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.

Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

In the run chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, frustrating 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia.

Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998. Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

