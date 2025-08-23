DT
Home / Sports / South Africa get David Miller boost as white-ball sides for England tour announced

South Africa get David Miller boost as white-ball sides for England tour announced

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 (ANI): Explosive left-hander David Miller makes his return to the T20Is set-up following the home series against Pakistan last year as the Proteas announced the squads for the white-ball series against England starting from September.

The squad that has featured in the ongoing white-ball series against Australia has been strengthened by some major returns. Miller's previous outing for South Africa across formats came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, when he scored a valiant century in the semi-final loss against New Zealand.

Also making a return to the T20I setup is all-rounder Marco Jansen, who missed out on the T20I series against Australia, as per ICC.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series Down Under owing to an ankle injury, has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads for England.

South Africa is coming on the back of an ODI series win against Australia, having lost the preceding, closely-contested T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

The Proteas will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England, starting September 2.

The T20I series presents a valuable stage for preparation en route to next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Series schedule:

1st ODI - September 2, Headingley

2nd ODI - September 4, Lord's

3rd ODI - September 7, The Rose Bowl

1st T20I - September 10, Sophia Gardens

2nd T20I - September 12, Old Trafford

3rd T20I - September 14, Trent Bridge

South Africa squads

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Toni de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy.

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Donovan Ferreira, Senuran Muthusamy, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

