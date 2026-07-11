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Home / Sports / South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], July 11 (ANI): South African and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, according to South African news outlet Soccer Laduma.

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Adams represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was scheduled to leave for his club's pre-season tour in Europe on Saturday.

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The midfielder, widely regarded as one of South Africa's brightest football prospects, had enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons, earning a place in the senior national team's recent FIFA World Cup squad.

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Brendine Johnson, Jayden Adams' mentor, said the footballer's death had devastated his family and those close to him. He revealed that Adams had been in high spirits after returning from the FIFA World Cup and was looking forward to the upcoming season, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

"At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw. The family wouldn't want to be contacted right now, they wouldn't be able to answer anyone. This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know. I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared. He doesn't waste time away, being at home with his family," Johnson said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

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"So at this moment, I don't even have words to say, but we ask that the family's privacy be respected. Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this," Johnsons said further.

At the World Cup, South Africa lost 1-0 to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 clash and were eliminated from the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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