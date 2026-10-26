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Home / Sports / South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee replaces injured Anrich Nortje for third Test against Australia

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee replaces injured Anrich Nortje for third Test against Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], October 26 (ANI): Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is set to return to Test cricket after almost two years after being named in South Africa's playing XI for the final match of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series against Australia, replacing injured Anrich Nortje.

Coetzee's return to the longest format comes after an absence of nearly two years, as South Africa prepares for the final match of the series against Australia.

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The remainder of the South African side remains unchanged from the team that registered an innings victory in Gqeberha. The third Test will be held in Cape Town. The series is currently 1-1, with the visitors clinching the opening Test by 214 runs before the Proteas bounced back and thrashed Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the next Test.

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Nortje was ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia due to a mild groin injury, dealing a blow to the hosts ahead of the series decider, with the contest currently level at 1-1.

Nortje sustained the injury during the fourth morning of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha, leaving the field midway through his fourth over. He spent the remainder of the match in the dressing room, bringing an early end to his return to Test cricket, according to Cricinfo.

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Meanwhile, Australia have released Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper from their Test squad to join their respective teams for the Sheffield Shield, while Steven Smith faces a fitness test ahead of the third and deciding Test against South Africa in Cape Town, reported Cricinfo.

Maddinson will return to Australia to represent New South Wales in their next Shield match, starting Friday, while Harper will join Victoria for their game against Queensland, beginning Saturday. Harper had been called up as wicketkeeping cover after Josh Inglis suffered a fractured finger.

Inglis has since been cleared to resume wicketkeeping duties should Alex Carey face any issues. Maddinson's departure follows scores of 0, 48, 0 and 8 across his four innings in the series after his surprise recall. His omission is expected to pave the way for Matt Renshaw to return to the top of the order alongside Travis Head.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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