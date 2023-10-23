South Africa ready to wow world

PTI

Mumbai, October 22

For a nation that has never won the 50-over World Cup despite producing some of the best players, South Africa look determined to go the distance in this edition and shedding the ‘chokers’ tag.

With South Africa putting up massive totals on the board and their 229-run thumping f England on Saturday, they have made a strong statement ahead of the fixtures against New Zealand and India.

Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed a 67-ball 109 against England, viewed it as a perfect occasion for his side to deliver in a high-pressure situation.

“Our World Cup performances, everyone, obviously, has got their tag over us but we have played some good cricket. We’ve been unlucky, and obviously, we did not execute in certain games,” Klaasen said here on Saturday.

“But if you look at our games that we have played, we have played some very, very good cricket in the World Cup (history). It is not a surprise that we are playing good cricket. This group has been playing good cricket for the last three years now. We’ve been maturing nicely. It is our time to really try to make a big statement for the world, that South Africans are very good under pressure. We have done it before,” Klaasen said.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who struck his third ton of the year, described the conditions in Mumbai as excruciating. The effort in the sweltering heat and humidity of the city has left him a drained man. “It ranks up to one of my better hundreds purely on the conditions that were out there. I really had to dig deep mentally. Physically, I was not in a good space, but mentally I had to dig very deep there,” Klaasen said.

#Mumbai