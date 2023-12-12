Second T20: Rinku Singh, Surya fire India to 180/7 before South Africa set revised target of 152 in 15 overs

Gqeberha (South Africa), December 12
India posted 180 for 7 in the second T20 International against South Africa before the hosts were set a revised target of 152 in in 15 overs following a spell of rain.
India were going all guns blazing before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.
Gerald Coetzee was on a hat-trick when heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.
Brief Scores:
India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18).
