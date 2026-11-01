DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / South Africa spinner Harmer makes history with career-defining ten-fer against Australia

South Africa spinner Harmer makes history with career-defining ten-fer against Australia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cape Town [South Africa], November 1 (ANI): Spinner Simon Harmer made history during his side's 2-1 series win over Australia, becoming only the second Proteas spinner and the first since the team's re-admission in international cricket to take a ten-wicket haul on home soil.

Harmer continued delivering in high-stakes matches for his side, sealing a series win for the Proteas against Australia. As the Aussies attempted to chase 288 runs to win the series, Harmer's tricks with the ball earned him figures of 6/16 in the second innings, causing Australia to surrender and skittle out for just 111 runs. He had earlier taken 4/104 in the second innings.

Advertisement

Way back in 1957, Hugh Tayfield was the first South African spinner to take a ten-fer on home soil against England at Johannesburg, with figures of 4/79 and 9/113 across both the innings.

Advertisement

Harmer is the first-ever South African spinner with a ten-wicket haul at Cape Town.

Across 17 Tests for the Proteas, he has taken 83 wickets at an average of 23.07, with eight four-wicket hauls, three five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, with his career-best innings and match figures coming in this match.

Advertisement

This year in three Tests, Harmer has taken 14 wickets at an average of 29.35, with a six-fer and a ten-fer to his name and best figures of 6/16.

Coming to the match, Proteas were put to bat first by Australia and posted 329 on the board, with impressive fifties from Aiden Markram (78 in 141 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Marques Ackerman (95 in 94 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and Marco Jansen (52 in 71 balls, with seven fours). A six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc (6/72) reduced the Proteas from 232/4 to 329 all out.

Aussies managed a 100-run lead, with a century from Josh Inglis (102 in 135 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and fifties from Matt Renshaw (74 in 139 balls, with 10 fours), Cameron Green (65 in 110 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Alex Carey (80 in 168 balls, with seven fours) taking Australia to 429 all out.

Proteas sunk to 181/5 in their second innings, but centuries from Ryan Rickelton (101 in 219 balls, with 12 fours) and Wiaan Mulder (115 in 221 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) took them to 387 all out, giving Australia 288 runs to chase.

Proteas were shell-shocked by Kagiso Rabada (3/39) in the start of their run-chase before Harmer ran through the remainder of the line-up. Nathan Lyon (33) top-scored as the Aussies were skittled out for just 111 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts