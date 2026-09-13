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Home / Sports / South Africa suffer injury blow as Baartman ruled out of Australia ODI series

South Africa suffer injury blow as Baartman ruled out of Australia ODI series

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], September 13 (ANI): Pacer Ottneil Baartman has been ruled out of South Africa’s ODI series against Australia after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the opening first-class match of the season, according to Cricinfo.

According to Cricinfo, Baartman bowled just five overs for the Dolphins and did not bat in their second innings. He will undergo further medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury and his rehabilitation timeline.

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Duan Jansen, who is currently with South Africa’s second-string squad in Namibia, has been called up as his replacement.

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South Africa will host Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the opening game scheduled for September 24. With the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the series will be an important opportunity for both sides to assess their squads and build towards the global tournament.

Notably, Baartman is the second South African player to be ruled out of the ODI series, following Kagiso Rabada, who was also made unavailable due to a hamstring concern.

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Cricket South Africa has not yet provided a timeline for Rabada’s recovery and will assess his availability for the three-Test series against Australia, which is set to kick off on October 9.

Duan Jansen will join his brother Marco in South Africa’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Marco claimed seven wickets in the same first-class game in which Baartman suffered his injury. Duan was the leading wicket-taker in the Namibia T20I tri-series, which also featured Zimbabwe, and followed that up with five wickets across two ODIs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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