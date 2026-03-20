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Home / Sports / South Africa to host India, Australia Women's teams in ICC Women's Championship 2025-29

South Africa to host India, Australia Women's teams in ICC Women's Championship 2025-29

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ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], March 20 (ANI): South Africa is set to host India and Australia Women's cricket teams as part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29 cycle. Both the tours will also include a one-off Test, as per the ICC website.

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India Women will tour South Africa for a three-match ODI series in December, part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29 cycle that will decide qualification for the 2029 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. On the other hand, Australia will travel to South Africa in March 2027 for three T20Is, as many ODIs and a Test match.

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The India series will also include a one-off Test, marking the fourth red-ball encounter between the two teams and only the second Women's Test to be held in Gqeberha

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The four-day Test between Australia and South Africa will be just the second time both teams will face each other in red-ball cricket, following their previous meeting in Perth in February 2024, where Australia secured a commanding innings-and-284-run win.

Speaking on the announcement, CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said, "We are delighted to host two of the world's leading teams in India and Australia for what promises to be a blockbuster home summer for the Proteas Women."

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"These tours will showcase the very best of international women's cricket and build on the encouraging rise in fan attendance, as we continue to welcome growing crowds across the country to watch world-class players competing at some of our iconic venues," he added.

South Africa's home schedule

vs India

1st ODI - 9 December 2026, Potchefstroom

2nd ODI - 12 December 2026, Bloemfontein

3rd ODI - 15 December 2026, Cape Town

One-off Test - 20 to 23 December 2026, Gqeberha

vs Australia

1st T20I - 18 March 2027, Kimberley

2nd T20I - 21 March 2027, Benoni

3rd T20I - 23 March 2027, KuGompo City

1st ODI - 27 March 2027, Gqeberha

2nd ODI - 31 March 2027, Paarl

3rd ODI - 3 April 2027, Durban

One-off Test - 8 to 11 April 2027, Potchefstroom. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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