DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / South Africa to play against Zimbabwe ahead of WTC final against Australia

South Africa to play against Zimbabwe ahead of WTC final against Australia

South Africa will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a four-day warm-up match from June 3 at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex, England
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): South Africa will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a four-day warm-up match from June 3 at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex, England, as per the ICC official website.

Advertisement

This will serve as key preparation for the Proteas ahead of their all-important World Test Championship Final at the Oval against Australia starting June 11.

South Africa last featured in the longest format in a 2-0 home series win over Pakistan in January 2025, and this warm-up against their neighbours will provide them with a chance to acclimatise to red-ball cricket ahead of the Ultimate Test.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are coming off in a one-off Test against England at Trent Bridge, their first Test on English soil in two decades, a landmark moment in their cricketing journey. Despite England winning the contest by an innings and 45 runs, Zimbabwe had plenty of moments to remember from the game, especially Brian Bennett's fighting ton in the first innings.

Zimbabwe will be without the services of Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, but are otherwise expected to field a strong outfit, with the likes of Sean Williams, Bennett, Victor Nyauchi, Clive Madande, and Craig Ervine in the mix.

Advertisement

South Africa Squad for the WTC 2025 Final: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Alex Falao, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts