South Africa to play against Zimbabwe ahead of WTC final against Australia

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): South Africa will lock horns with Zimbabwe in a four-day warm-up match from June 3 at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex, England, as per the ICC official website.

This will serve as key preparation for the Proteas ahead of their all-important World Test Championship Final at the Oval against Australia starting June 11.

South Africa last featured in the longest format in a 2-0 home series win over Pakistan in January 2025, and this warm-up against their neighbours will provide them with a chance to acclimatise to red-ball cricket ahead of the Ultimate Test.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are coming off in a one-off Test against England at Trent Bridge, their first Test on English soil in two decades, a landmark moment in their cricketing journey. Despite England winning the contest by an innings and 45 runs, Zimbabwe had plenty of moments to remember from the game, especially Brian Bennett's fighting ton in the first innings.

Zimbabwe will be without the services of Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, but are otherwise expected to field a strong outfit, with the likes of Sean Williams, Bennett, Victor Nyauchi, Clive Madande, and Craig Ervine in the mix.

South Africa Squad for the WTC 2025 Final: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Alex Falao, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tanunurwa Makoni, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams. (ANI)

