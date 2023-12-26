 South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in Centurion Test : The Tribune India

  Sports
  South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in Centurion Test

South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in Centurion Test

Pacer Prasidh Krishna makes Test debut for India; middle-order batter David Bedingham and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger play their maiden Test for South Africa

South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in Centurion Test

India’s captain Rohit Sharma reacts as South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma wins toss on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Centurion, December 26

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against India in the first Test here on Tuesday.

The toss for the first Test of the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield. The first two days of the game are under rain threat.

India have handed a Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm, according to the Indian team management.

For the hosts South Africa, middle-order batter David Bedingham and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger are making their Test debuts.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa in 31 years.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

