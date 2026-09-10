South African spin legend Imran Tahir smashes own record of oldest man to secure T20 fifer against Saint Lucia Kings, 11 wickets away from 600-mark

Georgetown [Guyana], September 10 (ANI): South African spin legend Imran Tahir broke his own record, becoming the oldest to take a five-wicket haul in T20s during the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

During his side Guyana Amazon Warriors' clash against Saint Lucia Kings, Tahir returned with figures of 5/17 in four overs, including the wicket of captain Roston Chase, getting the fifer at the age of 47 years and 166 days. He broke his own record of getting a fifer against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 2025 edition of the tournament at the age of 46 years and 148 days.

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Tahir is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing CPL with 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.91, with best figures of 5/17. His economy rate is 6.76.

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With 589 wickets in 461 matches at an average of 19.52, 13 four-fers and six five-fors, Tahir is just 11 wickets away from becoming the fourth bowler to reach 600 T20 wickets after Rashid Khan (736), Sunil Narine (657) and Dwayne Bravo (631).

Saint Lucia Kings put up a spirited fight against Guyana Amazon Warriors before going down by four wickets at Providence Stadium. Batting first after winning the toss, the Kings were bowled out for 119 in 18.5 overs, before making Guyana work hard for the chase.

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Kamil Pooran anchored the Kings’ innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls, striking six fours and two sixes. He was supported by Obus Pienaar, who contributed a valuable 35 off 28 balls, including four fours and a six. John Campbell also provided early momentum with a brisk 12 off eight deliveries, but Guyana’s spin attack kept the Kings from building a substantial total.

With 120 to defend, Saint Lucia’s bowlers kept the pressure on Guyana throughout the middle overs. Roston Chase led the effort with an excellent three-wicket spell, finishing with 3/34 from his four overs, while Maheesh Theekshana and Charith Asalanka claimed a wicket apiece. Guyana were reduced to 69/4 in the 15th over, keeping the Kings firmly in contention.

Glenn Phillips top-scored for Guyana with 37 off 40 balls, while Shai Hope added 21. However, Quentin Sampson changed the complexion of the chase with a spectacular unbeaten 37 off just 11 balls, including five sixes and a four, taking Guyana over the line at 122/6 in 18.3 overs.

While this was the last league encounter for the Kings, their chances of moving into the playoffs will be decided by the remaining fixtures of other teams. (ANI)

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