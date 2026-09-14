Windhoek [Namibia], September 14 (ANI): The bench strength of South Africa was on full display, producing magnificent performances during the Namibia T20I tri-nation series and ODI tour, which will undoubtedly put the Proteas in great stead ahead of the home Cricket World Cup next year, which will be co-hosted by SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

In a side full of young and plenty of fringe talent, Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis made their mark as batters. With the ball, Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch, brothers of the much more popular Marco and Corbin, made a mark. Spinner Bjorn Fortuin, appointed as the captain after some fine work with the Lions in the domestic circuit, delivered another strong leadership option and another great spin alternative for Proteas.

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South Africa won the tri-nation series, with standout performance from Brevis, who was named the 'Player of the Series' with 226 runs in five innings at a strike rate of over 166, two fifties and 16 sixes. In the campaign opener setback to Namibia, Brevis proved his mettle as an inning builder with a 50-ball 75, standing as a lone warrior in a wasted chase of 164 runs, with Proteas restricted to 145/9. Duan Jansen (a spell of 2/32) and a fighting 17-ball 25*, also presented his credentials as an all-rounder.

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In their successful chase of 145 runs against Zimbabwe in the next match, Brevis rocketed to a 32-ball 75*, decorated with seven fours and six sixes, while Jansen (3/45 in four overs), Eathan (1/20 in four overs) and spin all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen (2/27 in four overs) proved their worth as bowlers.

In their second fixture against Zimbabwe, Lhuan-dre Pretorious broke the shackles after a string of low-scores, taking SA to 185/7 with a scintillating 94 in 51 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, even if his side fell from 154/1 to 185/7 due to a massive fall of wickets. Brevis (41 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) produced yet another underrated gem which gave Proteas a cushion of runs.

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With the ball, Fortuin (4/24 in 3.4 overs) and Duan (3/21 in four overs) bundled out Zimbabwe for 142 in 17.4 overs, taking a step closer to the final.

In the all-important clash against Namibia, the opening pair of Lhuan and Connor avenged the loss with a 156-run opening stand, as Lhuan scored his maiden T20I ton (101 in 53 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes) and Connor made a fiery 40-ball 88 (with six fours and eight sixes), taking SA to 228/4. Later, half centuries from Louren Steenkamp (61) and Jan Frylinck (72) meant that Namibia almost chased it down, but timely scalps from right-arm pacer Nqobani Mokoena (2/43) and his fine defence of 24 runs in the final over meant Namibia were denied a win by nine runs.

During the title clash against Zimbabwe, Jordan Hermann (53 in 29 balls, with eight fours and a six), Connor (32 in 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Brevis (32 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes) produced quick knocks at the top, with cameos from Rubin Hermann (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) and Duan (23* in 14 balls, with four boundaries) taking SA to 205/5 in 20 overs.

In the defence of the target, Fortuin (3/24) and Duan (3/38) took three-fers, while Eathan (2/22 in three overs) destroyed the Zimbabwe top order in tandem with Duan, reducing them to 5/52. Brad Evans' maiden T20I fifty took Zimbabwe beyond the 100-run mark but they could manage only 157 runs.

In the T20I series, Brevis (226 runs in five matches with two fifties at a strike rate of over 166), Lhuan (226 runs in four matches at a strike rate of over 179, with a century and fifty) lead Proteas' charge with the bat, while Connor (126 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 172.60, with a fifty) and Jordan (109 runs in five matches at a strike rate of over 141, with a fifty) also made valuable runs.

On the bowling front, Duan (11 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.6, with 51 valuable runs in three innings), Fortuin (10 in five matches at an average of 11.80), and Subrayen (seven wickets in four matches at an average of 17.42) were the main contributors.

Shifting focus to a clean sweep ODI series win against Namibia, Jordan and Connor, who could not deliver much in T20Is, played the frontline role with the bat, slamming a century each.

The first ODI saw SA pile up 348/6 after being put to bat first, with Jordan (150 in 126 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) posting the joint-best score by a debutant in ODIs, tying with Proteas teammate Matthew Breetzske. Tony de Zorzi (72 in 81 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Corbin Bosch (39* in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes) lit up the scorecard as well, while the T20 tri-series 'Player of the Series' played a 33-run knock.

Namibia was restricted to 162/8, with a four-wicket haul from Subrayen (4/29 in six overs) being the all-rounder's first major contribution on the tour. Proteas U19 WC 2024 star Kwena Maphaka managed 2/32 in six overs, while Duan also bowled a sensational six-over spell of 1/13.

In the second ODI, Namibia once again made the mistake of putting Proteas to bat first, with Connor (119 in 110 balls, with eight fours and six sixes), de Zorzi (79 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) and Brevis (37 in 30 balls, with three sixes) playing fine knocks. Eathan, who had taken just three wickets in the T20 tri-nation series, smoked a 13-ball 29, with four sixes, taking SA to 335/9 in 50 overs.

Namibia was once again skittled out for a sub-200 total, for just 178 in 41.5 overs, with Duan (4/31 in nine overs) and Eathan (3/27 in 7.5 overs) producing gem spells with the ball.

In the final ODI, Namibia elected to bat first, but were skittled out for just 156 in 36.2 overs, with Fortuin (4/33 in 10 overs) delivering a full spell of spin masterclass. Kwena Maphaka (2/18 in 5.2 overs) and Nqabayomzi Peter (2/39 in five overs) were the support cast.

SA gulped down the target in just 21.3 overs, with Jordan Hermann (77 in 59 balls, with 13 fours) and Connor (68* in 68 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) peeling off a 150-run stand in 21 overs and Brevis finishing off the proceedings with a six.

Jordan (247 runs in three matches at an average of 82.33, with a century and fifty), Connor (197 runs in three matches at an average of 98.50, with a century and fifty), de Zorzi (151 runs in two innings at an average of 75.50, with two fifties) were a scary batting trio at the top, offering Proteas much-needed depth and alternatives at the top.

Duan (five wickets in two matches at an average of 8.80), Maphaka (four wickets in two matches at an average of 12.50) offered more pace options leading up to the World Cup 2027, while spinners Subrayen and Fortuin had a four-fer each to their name.

With the top-order prospects like Jordan Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen, who made their ODI debuts in the 50-over leg, de Zorzi and the explosiveness of Brevis and Lhuan, South Africa has plenty of new options to choose from leading up to the home World Cup, who can fill in the gaps left by the retirements of Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen. With David Miller and Quinton de Kock nearing the end of their international careers, these performers can fill in the gap in the post 2027 WC era if needed.

Duan lit up the ODI and T20 legs of the tour alike with his wicket-taking abilities and pace of 140-plus clicks. His 6-feet-eight frame and additional capabilities as an all-rounder would be undoubtedly helpful for Proteas and who knows, fans could see him and his twin Marco feature in the same line-up.

Maphaka and Eathan look valuable long-term additions to pace bowling line-up, with Eathan's all-round ability being a plus. With the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje needing proper workload management, South Africa have found some more armoury in their pace attack. Fortuin, 31, could be a valuable replacement for ageing spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj, both aged 36 and could also double up as a leadership option. (ANI)

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