New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Senior Asian Fencing Championships 2026 kicked off in spectacular fashion on Friday at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The prestigious tournament opened at 9:00 AM IST with high-octane preliminary pools and initial direct elimination rounds in two major individual categories: Senior Men's Sabre and Senior Women's Foil.

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Competing in front of an electric home crowd, India's finest fencers set an incredibly high benchmark of athleticism as the journey toward the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle officially heats up, according to a press release from FAI.

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While regional powerhouses from South Korea, Japan, and China dominated the final podium standings, Indian fencers showed incredible grit to secure crucial milestones on the continental stage.

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In the Senior Men's Sabre event, South Korea's global icon Oh Sanguk lived up to his superstar billing, navigating a highly competitive field to capture the Gold medal over China's Luo Shaotong, while top-seeded Do Gyeongdong of South Korea and Tsumori Shido of Japan secured the joint bronze honours to complete the top three spots.

The host nation enjoyed a highly encouraging outing in this category

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, successfully fielding three athletes into the tournament's prestigious top 32. Vishal Thapar led the Indian men's contingent with a strong run to ultimately finish 22nd overall, followed closely by Karan Singh, who battled fiercely against elite opposition to secure a final ranking of 25th, and Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, who showed remarkable composure to seal a final placement at 28th.

India's Lakshay Badser also put up a commendable fight, narrowly missing out on the top-32 direct elimination bracket to finish 33rd in the continent.

The Senior Women's Foil competition transformed into an absolute masterclass by the Japanese contingent, where World No. 5 Yuka Ueno captured the continental crown in an all-Japan final against teammate Sera Azuma to take Gold and Silver respectively. Komaki Kikuchi of Japan and Daphne Chan Nok Sze of Hong Kong shared the Bronze podium positions to round out the top three finishers.

For Team India, a major performance shift from initial pool projections was highlighted by a standout performance from Kanupriya Chawla. Chawla spearheaded the Indian women's foil group with an exceptional performance, successfully advancing deep into the knockout brackets to secure a brilliant 20th-place finish in Asia.

Meanwhile, her teammates Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, and Sonia Devi Waikhom faced an incredibly steep learning curve against deep rosters from world-class programs; they picked up immense international experience but were unable to cross the afternoon cuts, finishing 43rd, 45th, and 46th, respectively.

With the individual curtains drawn on Sabre and Foil, the momentum now shifts to the remaining weapon disciplines. Day 1 has successfully laid down a vital baseline for India's rapidly rising fencing program, proving that the home team can go toe-to-toe with Asia's elite under the highest competitive pressure at Bharat Mandapam. (ANI)

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