South United FC secure first-ever Durand Cup win with dominant performance against CISF Protectors

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): South United FC began their 135th Durand Cup campaign in style with a convincing 2-0 victory over CISF Protectors in their opening Group A encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

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After a tightly contested first half, South United FC produced a clinical second-half display to secure all three points and make a winning start to their tournament journey, according to a release.

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South United FC broke the deadlock through Rishik, who converted the rebound after Rowan James' header from a corner was saved by CISF Protectors goalkeeper Raj Kumar Mahato. Substitute Ashish Chetry then doubled the advantage with a close-range finish following a brilliant cross from Abhiram, helping South United FC secure all three points while keeping a clean sheet.

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All 43 matches of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on SonyLIV.

South United FC head coach Kaja Mohideen Bhadussa has set his side up in an attacking 3-4-3 formation, with foreign defender Rowan James entrusted to lead the three-man defence and forward Shogouhou expected to provide the cutting edge in attack. Meanwhile, CISF Protectors head coach Shehzad Khan has opted for a more balanced 4-4-2 formation, banking on foreign defender Bebetto to marshal the backline while striker Jacob C partners Bhola Singh up front as the institutional side looks to strike through a traditional two-man attack.

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The opening exchanges were played at a lively tempo, with CISF Protectors enjoying the greater share of possession and looking the more adventurous side going forward. They applied sustained pressure in the attacking third, but South United FC remained well organised at the back, defending resolutely while maintaining composure in midfield to disrupt CISF's rhythm and keep the contest evenly poised in the opening ten minutes.

South United FC gradually grew into the contest and won a promising free-kick just outside the penalty area after Damanpreet Singh brought down Makakmayum Daniyal. Daniyal took responsibility for the set-piece, looking to curl his effort over the wall, but his strike cannoned into the defensive wall and went behind for a corner. South United opted for a short-corner routine, but the move broke down immediately as the pass went straight to a CISF defender, who cleared the danger for a throw-in.

As the half progressed, MD Altab Hussain emerged as South United FC's biggest attacking threat, constantly stretching the CISF Protectors defence with his intelligent movement and relentless pressing. Against the run of play, however, CISF earned a corner through a swift counterattack. Jacob C swung in an inviting delivery, but CISF midfielder Thangminlien Haokip could only head his effort wide of the target.

South United continued to enjoy the better attacking momentum and came close to breaking the deadlock from one of their several corners, only for Altab Hussain to miss a gilt-edged opportunity in front of goal. Dominating the midfield battle, South United repeatedly won possession high up the pitch, with Makakmayum Daniyal and Altab Hussain combining effectively to keep the CISF backline under constant pressure. The duo also tried their luck from long range on multiple occasions, but their efforts failed to beat the CISF goalkeeper despite asking a few questions of the defence.

CISF Protectors fashioned their best opportunity of the latter stages of the first half when Gurpal Singh reacted quickest to a loose ball and surged through the middle before slipping a pass to Captain Pawan Pratap Singh, whose effort was brilliantly saved by the South United goalkeeper, conceding only a corner. Moments later, Haokip tried his luck again with a powerful long-range strike, but the South United custodian was equal to the task once more, making another comfortable save. Those proved to be CISF's only meaningful openings in the final phase of the half as the teams went into the break with the deadlock still intact.

CISF Protectors started the second half on the front foot, immediately looking to test the South United FC defence. Thangminlien Haokip once again came close with a curling long-range effort, but the South United goalkeeper made a sharp save to push the attempt away for a corner. South United responded with a dangerous set-piece opportunity of their own, winning a free-kick from outside the box. Mustafa Shaikh stepped up and managed to clear the wall with his strike, but his effort sailed over the crossbar as both sides continued their search for the opening goal.

South United FC broke the deadlock through a well-worked corner routine. Substitute Vikram delivered an accurate corner into the box, which found defender Rowan James, whose powerful header was brilliantly saved by CISF Protectors goalkeeper Raj Kumar Mahato. However, the effort struck the post and fell kindly into the path of South United FC defender Rishik, who reacted quickest to the rebound and calmly tapped the ball into the net to give his side the lead.

CISF Protectors came agonisingly close to finding the equaliser when Bhola Singh delivered a brilliant ball into the box for Gurpal Singh, but the forward missed a golden opportunity, sending his open chance over the crossbar.

South United FC extended their lead with substitute Ashish Chetry making a telling impact after coming off the bench. Midfielder Abhiram produced a brilliant cross from the right flank, picking out Ashish perfectly inside the box. The forward made no mistake from close range, calmly tapping the ball home to put his side firmly in control.

CISF Protectors continued to push for a way back into the contest but struggled to find a breakthrough against a disciplined South United FC defence. Despite their efforts in the closing stages, they could not alter the scoreline as South United FC secured a convincing victory, three valuable points, a clean sheet, and moved to the top of the Group A table. (ANI)

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