Spain announces fan celebration in Madrid after FIFA WC triumph

Madrid [Spain], July 20 (ANI): Hours after winning the FIFA World Cup title, Spain's national team have announced a fan celebration event titled "REVERSE OF THE WORLD" for July 20 at the Cibeles Communications Palace.

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The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM (local time) and will offer free entry to attendees until capacity is reached.

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😜 Un poco de fiesta, ¿no? 🎶 Aquí abajo, en este hilo, iremos desvelando los artistas que actuarán en la celebración de nuestra segunda estrella.#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/65U3W4v0Yx — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 20, 2026

The celebrations will also include an open-top bus parade through central Madrid in the evening.

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Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the WC Final, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

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The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own.

Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown. (ANI)

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