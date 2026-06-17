Spain left "mourning" after draw against Cape Verde, says Mikel Merino

Atlanta (US), June 17 (ANI): Spain's Mikel Merino suggested that the team are "mourning" after the side was held to a 0-0 draw by debutants Cape Verde in their match on Monday at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, according to ESPN.

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In the match against Spain, tournament debutants Cape Verde, now ranked 64th in the world, produced a remarkable defensive display to hold then-world No. 2 (now placed third) and reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw. Despite being the third-smallest nation by population ever to compete at a World Cup, Cape Verde defended resolutely, frustrating Spain throughout the contest.

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Merino said each player handles "mourning" differently, with some reviewing the match immediately and others stepping away to process it. He added that the team is focused on learning from the result and improving for the next game.

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"Each player has his way of dealing with the mourning. Some like to watch the video back straight away. Others like to disconnect. It's a moment to swallow the disappointment of not getting the three points. We're already thinking about what we have to improve," Merino said as quoted by ESPN.

However, the Spaniard later clarified that his use of the word "mourning" was a metaphor, not meant literally.

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"Perhaps I didn't express myself well, it was an attempt at a metaphor, a comparison. Nobody has died. It isn't mourning as such. But sometimes defeats feel like that. When you're so competitive, you want to be at your best. When you don't achieve it, you get home and you don't even want to speak to your family. That's why it's a bit like mourning," Merino said further.

In the match against Spain, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the standout performer of the match.

The Spaniards fired 27 shots without scoring, the joint-most they have ever attempted in a World Cup match without finding the net, matching their 27-shot tally against Paraguay at the 1998 tournament, which also ended 0-0. Vozinha, 40, made seven saves in total, including three crucial stops within six minutes in the first half. (ANI)

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