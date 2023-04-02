Spain Masters: PV Sindhu’s stars align, enters final

Madrid, April 1
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu reached her first final of the year as she eked out a straight-game victory over Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min at the Spain Masters Super 300 here today.
The second-seeded Sindhu toiled for 48 minutes to pull off a 24-22 22-20 win over the lowly-ranked Singaporean shuttler in a women’s singles semifinals match.
Sindhu came to the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record against Min.
Trailing 15-20, Sindhu showed immense fighting spirit as she saved seven game points to take the first game 24-22. She used the body smash to great effect and converted the only game point opportunity she had.
In the second game, Sindhu trailed 1-4 before opening a five-point lead at 11-6. World No. 33 Min, however, played a gorgeous drop shot to level the scores at 17-17. Sindhu then had two match points but Min manage to save both of them before driving one wide, giving the Indian her third match point. This time, Sindhu made no error.
