Spain Masters: Satwik-Chirag on quest to conquer Spain

PTI

Madrid, March 27

Newly crowned Swiss Open doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to continue their consistent run, while singles stars such as PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will hope to regain form at the Spain Masters which gets underway here tomorrow.

Rankireddy and Shetty notched up the first title for India this season when they defeated China’s world No. 21 Ren Xiang

Yu and Tan Qiang 21-19 24-22 in the summit clash of the Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

The world No. 6 pair will eye another Super 300 title when they begin their campaign against Japan’s Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei.

While Rankireddy and Shetty made a mark last week, the singles stars cut a sorry figure. While Sindhu is still struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury lay-off, Srikanth has been unable to find consistency.

Second seed Sindhu, who has not been able to cross the second round in the last few tournaments, will begin her campaign against a qualifier and will hope to go deep into the draw.

In the men’s singles, the fifth-seeded Srikanth will face Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin while national champion Mithun Manjunath will take on Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in their opening matches.