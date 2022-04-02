Spain meet Germany in World Cup group stage

DOHA, April 1
The United States will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.
Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on November 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.
Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-time World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
The draw came after a 45-minute musical and video show. — Reuters
