Spain return to Madrid following FIFA World Cup trophy triumph

Madrid [Spain], July 20 (ANI): Spain returned to Madrid after their FIFA World Cup triumph, with the Spanish Football Federation celebrating the squad's arrival and announcing that the coveted trophy had reached the capital on Monday.

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The team expressed excitement about celebrating the historic victory with their fans.

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"Yes, yes, yes!! THE CUP IS ALREADY HERE. The @SEFutbol squad lands in Madrid and... We can't wait to see you!" Spain team wrote in an X post.

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🙌🏼🇪🇸 ¡¡Sí, sí, sí!! LA COPA YA ESTÁ AQUÍ. La expedición de la @SEFutbol aterriza en Madrid y… ¡Estamos deseando veros!#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/CuM3tFku59 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 20, 2026

Hours after winning the FIFA World Cup title, Spain's national team have announced a fan celebration event titled "REVERSE OF THE WORLD" for July 20 at the Cibeles Communications Palace.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM (local time) and will offer free entry to attendees until capacity is reached.

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Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the WC Final, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. (ANI)

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