Paris [France], September 8 (ANI): FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeepers Unai Simon and David Raya, and Argentina veteran Emiliano Martínez, headlined the list of goalkeepers nominated for the Yashin Trophy to be given at the annual Ballon d'Or ceremony in October.

The official X handle of Ballon d'Or, the highest individual honour in football, started rolling out the nominations for the main Ballon d'Or award and other special trophies to be given during a ceremony in London to be held on October 26 this year.

Advertisement

Spain's World Cup-winning main goalie, Unai headlined the list with 62 matches, 76 goals conceded, 22 clean sheets, 1 yellow card, 0 red card, playing a crucial role in Spain's second FIFA World Cup win and success of his club Atletico Madrid. He helped Spain become the first team ever to have six successive clean sheets in FIFA WC history, winning the 'Golden Glove' honours. In the tournament, he returned with a clean sheet in seven out of eight outings, as per Ballon d'Or's official website.

Advertisement

Raya, who was instrumental in Arsenal's first Premier League title win in 22 years, conceded 32 goals in 53 matches, delivering 29 clean sheets, getting one yellow card and zero red cards.

Matvey Safonov was Paris Saint-Germain (PSG )'s wall in their four-trophy-winning season in 2025-26, returning with 12 clean sheets in 31 matches, conceding just 31 goals. He was handed just one yellow card and zero red cards. He won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with PSG and also the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Ligue 1 with the French giants.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup debutants Cabo Verde also made their presence felt in the nominations through their 40-year-old star Vozinha, who became a sensation on and off the field for his impressive showing on the field and for his humility. In 30 matches, he returned with 13 clean sheets, conceded 35 goals and did not get any cards.

Emiliano, playing for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup in their runners-up finish and winning the UEFA Europa League with Aston Villa in the 2025-26 season, returned with 20 clean sheets in 58 matches, conceded 59 goals and faced three yellow cards.

Edouard Mendy, turning up in for Senegal in their round of 32 finish at the World Cup and for Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League, returned with 28 clean sheets in 56 matches, conceded 47 goals, while also facing six yellow cards. He won the Asian Champions League and the Saudi Super Cup with Al-Ahli.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou starred in his national side's quarterfinal run where they lost to France, and did well for Al-Hilal in Saudi too, returning with 30 clean sheets in 58 matches, conceding 41 goals and one yellow card.

Belgium and Real Madrid veteran Thibaut Courtois was also nominated, returning with 23 clean sheets in 57 matches, conceding 51 goals and facing one yellow card.

Another Spain's FIFA World Cup winning goalie, Joan Garcia was also nominated for returning with 19 clean sheets in 47 games, conceding 43 goals and facing one yellow card. The previous season saw him win the FIFA World Cup, Spain's top-flight league La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with FC Barcelona.

Lastly, Switzerland and Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel also finds a nomination, with 70 goals conceded in 61 matches, 24 clean sheets and 3 yellow cards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)