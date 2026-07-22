DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Spain's Pedri, Dani Olmo pen heartfelt messages after World Cup glory

Spain's Pedri, Dani Olmo pen heartfelt messages after World Cup glory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Madrid [Spain], July 22 (ANI): Spain internationals Pedri Gonzalez and Dani Olmo shared heartfelt messages for supporters after La Roja clinched their second FIFA World Cup title, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament and during the victory celebrations.

Advertisement

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to lift their second World Cup crown.

Advertisement

Midfielder Dani Olmo expressed his gratitude after joining thousands of fans in celebrating the historic triumph.

Advertisement

"Still speechless! Huge thanks to everyone for joining us in yesterday's celebrations and especially throughout the entire World Cup period," Olmo wrote on X.

Spain's victory marked the country's second FIFA World Cup title, ending Argentina's hopes of defending the trophy after an extra-time win in the final. The triumph sparked jubilant celebrations across Spain, with players and fans commemorating La Roja's memorable World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

"And above all, my greatest success, MY PEOPLE. We share the dreams and we share the journey," Pedri Gonzalez wrote on X.

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts