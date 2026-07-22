Madrid [Spain], July 22 (ANI): Spain internationals Pedri Gonzalez and Dani Olmo shared heartfelt messages for supporters after La Roja clinched their second FIFA World Cup title, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament and during the victory celebrations.

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Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to lift their second World Cup crown.

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Midfielder Dani Olmo expressed his gratitude after joining thousands of fans in celebrating the historic triumph.

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"Still speechless! Huge thanks to everyone for joining us in yesterday's celebrations and especially throughout the entire World Cup period," Olmo wrote on X.

Esta segunda estrella no se explica sin vosotros. Un día que recordaremos toda la vida. Gracias por todo vuestro cariño, y por estar siempre con nosotros. VAMOS ESPAÑA ⭐️⭐️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lTQ0vJ10jl — Dani Olmo (@daniolmo7) July 21, 2026

Spain's victory marked the country's second FIFA World Cup title, ending Argentina's hopes of defending the trophy after an extra-time win in the final. The triumph sparked jubilant celebrations across Spain, with players and fans commemorating La Roja's memorable World Cup campaign.

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"And above all, my greatest success, MY PEOPLE. We share the dreams and we share the journey," Pedri Gonzalez wrote on X.

Y por encima de todo, mi mayor éxito, MI GENTE 😘 Compartimos los sueños y compartimos el camino ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EeJ19v1Q0W — Pedri González (@Pedri) July 21, 2026

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)

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