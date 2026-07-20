New York [US], July 20 (ANI): From Lamine Yamal's composed sliding finish against Saudi Arabia to Ferran Torres' title-clinching strike in the final, every goal reflected Spain's remarkable journey to FIFA World Cup 2026 glory.

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Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

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After one of the most dominant and complete campaigns in World Cup history, Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions, lifting the iconic trophy for only the second time and their first since 2010, as per the FIFA website.

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Thirty-nine days of thrilling action concluded on 19 July (local time) with a blockbuster final between Spain and Argentina. La Roja emerged triumphant, with Ferran Torres scoring an extra-time winner to deliver the nation's second world title.

La Roja scored 14 goals and conceded just once across eight matches. Their campaign began on an unexpected note with a goalless draw against Cabo Verde, but Luis de la Fuente's side stayed true to their possession-based philosophy and quickly found top gear.

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Spain cruised past Saudi Arabia and Uruguay before producing a scintillating attacking display to dismantle Austria in the Round of 32. The knockout stages then presented sterner challenges, but the Spaniards held their nerve, edging past Portugal and Belgium thanks to dramatic late winners from Mikel Merino.

They followed that with a commanding semi-final victory over 2018 champions France before defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, with Ferran Torres' decisive goal sealing Spain's second World Cup crown in unforgettable fashion.

Coach Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, expertly shaped a collection of elite talents into a world champion side.

"This team and this wonderful fanbase deserve everything," he said in the aftermath of Spain's triumph. "We had a date with destiny, and we wanted to make it count. It was written, and we deserved it."

Spain midfielder Rodri, goalkeeper Unai Simon and defender Pau Cubarsi were among the biggest individual award winners at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while France captain Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot after another prolific campaign.

Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after orchestrating Spain's midfield throughout their successful World Cup campaign. His composure, leadership and control proved instrumental as La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon received the Golden Glove after playing a key role in his side's title-winning run. Spain conceded just one goal during the tournament, while Simon also set a World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was named the FIFA Young Player Award winner after producing a series of composed performances at the heart of Spain's defence. The 19-year-old helped Spain register the fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning side, with La Roja allowing just one goal en route to the title.

France captain Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with 10 goals in eight matches. In doing so, he became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot in consecutive editions and extended his record as the leading goalscorer in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup with 22 career goals.

While, Argentina mounted a spirited title defence, building on their unforgettable World Cup triumph four years earlier. Inspired by the evergreen Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste showed remarkable resilience throughout the knockout stages, coming from two goals down to defeat Egypt in the Round of 32 before producing a stunning late comeback to edge past England in the semi-finals.

However, it took an exceptional Spain side under Luis de la Fuente to finally end Argentina's reign, as La Roja outclassed the holders to reclaim the World Cup crown. (ANI)

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