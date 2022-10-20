Spanish embassy acted irresponsibly: WFI chief

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 19

The controversy over the denial of visas to 21 Indian wrestlers to travel to Spain for the ongoing U-23 World Championships is refusing to die down.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has once again pointed fingers at the staff of the Embassy of Spain for wrongfully denying visas to the Indian wrestlers, saying the decision was unjustified.

“This is a surprising development for us,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said. “What was the real reason for the refusal of visas? They rejected applications of athletes who had routinely travelled abroad; even World Championships medallists were denied. On the other hand, a girl who had no supporting documents for travel from the government got the visa in three days. What do you think happened here,” he added.

Singh cited the case of Bhawna, who wrestles in the women’s 76kg category. Bhawna got the visa within three days despite the fact that she was not included in the sanctioned list of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the U-23 World Championships. Incredibly, her visa request got sanctioned through a travel agent.

After Priyanka, who was to take part in the 76kg category, injured her leg earlier this month, Bhawna requested that her name be included as a replacement. Bhawna was the runner-up in the trials. The WFI gave her a supporting letter with the understanding that the federation would not be able to get her visa serviced in time. The WFI then wrote to the United World Wrestling to accommodate this last-minute change. However, the request was denied.

Surprising

Singh said that the Embassy of Spain acted in an irresponsible way. “When a country is allocated any sports event, it is binding on them to provide visas to all athletes, including those from countries with whom one does not have friendly relations. So this denial is rather surprising. Do not forget this has hurt our chances. Sajan (Bhanwala) has won a bronze medal in Greco-Roman. We would have won many more,” Singh said.

“They gave visa to only one wrestler in freestyle while three coaches got visas. What is the logic behind this? It only means that the officials sitting there (in the Spanish embassy) are not responsible people at all,” Singh said.

The embassy officials in New Delhi were unavailable for comments.