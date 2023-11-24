Sparks in SKY make India smile

PTI

Visakhapatnam, November 23

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav shrugged off the disappointment of a World Cup final defeat with a captain’s knock but it was Rinku Singh’s composure that took a young Indian team to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the opening T20I of their five-match series here today.

This was India’s highest successful chase in T20Is.

Josh Inglis’ 110 was his maiden T20I ton against India. PTI

The skipper was in belligerent mood, making a mockery of a 209-run chase with 80 off just 42 balls, but Rinku’s 22 not off 14 balls saved India the blushes.

India needed 14 off 12 balls after Suryakumar departed but Axar Patel bungled big time and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also were run out in a jiffy.

209 This was India’s highest successful chase in T20Is, surpassing the 207 against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mohali 130 Smith and Inglis’ 130-run stand is Australia's highest for the 2nd wicket in T20Is, bettering the 124 between Warner & Marsh

With a single needed off the final delivery, Sean Abbott was deposited into the stands by Rinku but to everyone’s delight, it turned out to be a no-ball and hence the six wasn’t counted. India thus won with a ball to spare.

However, what stood out was Rinku’s fearlessness and the sense of occasion and execution under pressure.

Ishan Kishan also brushed aside initial nerves to smack five sixes in his 39-ball 58 and was an ideal companion for his skipper in a run-chase which became easy due to a flat batting track, short boundaries and a lot of dew during the second innings.

What the crucial 112-run stand in 10 overs between Suryakumar and Kishan did for India was keep them at par with Australia and in the hunt for a win.

Rinku, the designated finisher of the T20 team, showed little nerves while lending the finishing touches with some lusty blows after Axar’s 2 off 6 balls seemed like increasing tension in the dug-out.

Kishan initially had only two runs off his first eight deliveries but once Suryakumar played his customary pick-up short off Jason Behrendorff behind the keeper for a six, the keeper-batter seemed to gain confidence as he lofted Sean Abbott over deep midwicket for a huge six.

Suryakumar also lofted Abbott for a six and both got going as Kishan found his match-up in leg-break bowler Tanveer Sangha, who was taken to cleaners time and again.

Earlier, India’s young bowling attack got a rude reality check as a dominant Josh Inglis smoked them to all parts of the ground with a cracking 110 off 50 balls, taking Australia to a healthy 208.

Surya’s decision to bowl first on a batting featherbed turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian bowling attack.

Brief scores: Australia: 208/3 in 20 overs (Inglis 110, Smith 52; Krishna 1/50); India: 209/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar 80, Kishan 58; Sangha 2/47).

