 Sparks in SKY make India smile : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Sparks in SKY make India smile

Sparks in SKY make India smile

Surya’s knock shows India the way as Rinku finishes off last-ball thriller in style against Australia

Sparks in SKY make India smile

Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he scored 80. PTI



PTI

Visakhapatnam, November 23

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav shrugged off the disappointment of a World Cup final defeat with a captain’s knock but it was Rinku Singh’s composure that took a young Indian team to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the opening T20I of their five-match series here today.

This was India’s highest successful chase in T20Is.

Josh Inglis’ 110 was his maiden T20I ton against India. PTI

The skipper was in belligerent mood, making a mockery of a 209-run chase with 80 off just 42 balls, but Rinku’s 22 not off 14 balls saved India the blushes.

India needed 14 off 12 balls after Suryakumar departed but Axar Patel bungled big time and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also were run out in a jiffy.

209 This was India’s highest successful chase in T20Is, surpassing the 207 against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mohali

130 Smith and Inglis’ 130-run stand is Australia's highest for the 2nd wicket in T20Is, bettering the 124 between Warner & Marsh

With a single needed off the final delivery, Sean Abbott was deposited into the stands by Rinku but to everyone’s delight, it turned out to be a no-ball and hence the six wasn’t counted. India thus won with a ball to spare.

However, what stood out was Rinku’s fearlessness and the sense of occasion and execution under pressure.

Ishan Kishan also brushed aside initial nerves to smack five sixes in his 39-ball 58 and was an ideal companion for his skipper in a run-chase which became easy due to a flat batting track, short boundaries and a lot of dew during the second innings.

What the crucial 112-run stand in 10 overs between Suryakumar and Kishan did for India was keep them at par with Australia and in the hunt for a win.

Rinku, the designated finisher of the T20 team, showed little nerves while lending the finishing touches with some lusty blows after Axar’s 2 off 6 balls seemed like increasing tension in the dug-out.

Kishan initially had only two runs off his first eight deliveries but once Suryakumar played his customary pick-up short off Jason Behrendorff behind the keeper for a six, the keeper-batter seemed to gain confidence as he lofted Sean Abbott over deep midwicket for a huge six.

Suryakumar also lofted Abbott for a six and both got going as Kishan found his match-up in leg-break bowler Tanveer Sangha, who was taken to cleaners time and again.

Earlier, India’s young bowling attack got a rude reality check as a dominant Josh Inglis smoked them to all parts of the ground with a cracking 110 off 50 balls, taking Australia to a healthy 208.

Surya’s decision to bowl first on a batting featherbed turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian bowling attack.

Brief scores: Australia: 208/3 in 20 overs (Inglis 110, Smith 52; Krishna 1/50); India: 209/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar 80, Kishan 58; Sangha 2/47).

#Australia #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
India

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

5
Diaspora

Indian doctoral student killed in shooting incident in US

6
Sports

Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

8
India

Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit: Canadian PM Trudeau highlights need of action to uphold rule of law and international law

9
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

10
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to ex Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', 'I'm very thankful to Sid...'

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

The accident takes place on Thursday evening


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Water supply to continue without disruption: DJB

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College