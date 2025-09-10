Special Capacity Building course launched to equip sports quota recruitees with professional coaching skills

Patiala (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Under the leadership of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a transformative initiative has been launched to empower Sports Quota recruitees across government departments with professional coaching competencies.

The Special Capacity Building Course, conducted at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS), Patiala, aims to reintegrate former and current athletes into the national sports ecosystem through a structured blend of academic learning and practical field exposure, according to a press release from SAI Media.

This specialised course has been designed for sports quota recruits working in Central and State Government departments, former athletes seeking re-engagement with professional sports, government employees managing departmental sports activities, individuals transitioning into coaching, talent development, or sports administration, and sportspersons contributing to national initiatives like Khelo India.

The programme is strategically designed to equip participants with professional coaching competencies, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the sports ecosystem. It emphasises building a strong foundation in coaching science, pedagogy, and sports administration, providing a holistic understanding of the coaching domain.

Additionally, the course is designed to support a smooth career transition for sportspersons into coaching and sports development sectors. By integrating academic learning with field experience, it prepares candidates for national and international roles in athlete development, competition management, and sports education.

The Special Capacity Building Course offers numerous benefits designed to empower working professionals in the sports sector. It enhances career advancement opportunities in coaching, sports education, and administrative roles, providing participants with a competitive edge.

The flexible learning model ensures compatibility with current job responsibilities, allowing individuals to upskill without disrupting their professional commitments.

Participants also gain access to a vibrant network of national-level faculty, sports experts, and peers, fostering collaboration and mentorship, the release said. The hands-on field assignments offer practical exposure, while the programme's alignment with national initiatives like Khelo India ensures that learners are actively contributing to the broader development of sports in India.

Course Structure and Details:

Duration: Each of the four levels includes 6 weeks of offline training at NS NIS Patiala

Field Work: 45 hours of practical field training at Khelo India Centres, SAI Training Centres, or other approved academies

Certification: Completion of all four levels leads to a Diploma-equivalent Certification in Sports Coaching

Flexible Format: Tailored for working professionals to complete within two years

Disciplines Offered: Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Hockey and Wrestling

Course Fee: Rs 14,800 + Rs 1,000 registration fee per level (excluding boarding and lodging)

Application Deadline: September 25, 2025

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to secure their place in this transformative programme, the release said. (ANI)

