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Home / Sports / Special I-Day edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle held at JLN Stadium

Special I-Day edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle held at JLN Stadium

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ANI
Updated At : 08:13 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A special Independence Day edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, with sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts participating in the cycling initiative.

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Boxer Poonam Bisht highlighted the importance of cycling as an affordable and pollution-free way to stay fit. She said people across age groups can easily take up cycling and contribute to the Fit India Movement by taking responsibility for their own fitness.

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While speaking to the reporters, Poonam said, "It is a great initiative because cycling is affordable and pollution-free, making it one of the best ways to stay fit. People of all ages, whether young or old, can easily take up cycling. We will truly benefit from the Fit India Movement when every individual takes responsibility for staying fit."

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Squash player Yusha Nafees also participated in the event and appreciated the participation of people from different states. She said the government's efforts to promote fitness across the country were encouraging and urged people to come forward and participate in such initiatives.

"It feels great seeing people from different states participate... I have also been cycling a lot, so it feels really good to be a part of this initiative. The government has made a great effort to promote fitness across the country. I would encourage everyone to come forward, participate, and do whatever they can on their side," Yusha said.

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Wrestler Shivanee Pawar, who said it was her fifth 'Sunday on Cycle' event, stressed the importance of making fitness part of daily life. She said such initiatives are particularly useful for people who work from home or spend long hours indoors.

Pawar also encouraged the youth to reduce excessive social media use and focus more on physical fitness and healthy activities.

"This is my fifth Sunday on Cycle event, and I believe initiatives like this are very important for bringing fitness into our daily lives, especially for people who work from home or spend most of their time indoors... It is a wonderful initiative to encourage our country and especially our youth to move away from excessive social media use and focus on fitness," the Wrestler told reporters.

Started by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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