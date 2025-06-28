DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Special Olympics Bharat athletes experience Rugby thrill at RPL's 'Match for Change'

Special Olympics Bharat athletes experience Rugby thrill at RPL's 'Match for Change'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:35 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a celebration of inclusion and the unifying power of sport, Special Olympics Bharat partnered with the Rugby Premier League (RPL) for the "Match for Change" initiative, welcoming young athletes to experience live rugby action, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosle Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex).

Advertisement

The event saw Special Olympics Bharat athletes in attendance to cheer on the teams in action on Friday evening, offering them a first-hand experience of the thrill, excitement and energy that defines the highest level. The athletes were also joined by V K Mahendru, Executive Director of SO Bharat and Antriksh Jaiswal, Director- Media and Communication, SO Bharat, as per a press release from Special Olympics Bharat.

The visit also included a meet-and-greet between the Special Olympic Bharat athletes and Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, and the Delhi Redz squad, culminating in an inclusive exchange of mementoes. The symbolic moment reflected the spirit of respect, unity, and shared passion that sport fosters across communities.

Advertisement

The initiative left a lasting impression on the Special Olympic Bharat athletes, giving them an empowering and memorable experience. It was also a reminder of how inclusive sporting platforms can truly inspire confidence and inclusivity.

"This collaboration is more than just attending a match; it's about breaking barriers and celebrating diversity. Witnessing the energy of an RPL match and interacting with the players will be an unforgettable experience for the SO Bharat athletes, reinforcing their belief in their own capabilities and the power of inclusion," said Mallika Nadda, President, SO Bharat.

Advertisement

"Seeing the joy on our athletes' faces as they connected with the RPL players truly highlighted the unifying spirit of sport. This initiative is a significant step towards building a more inclusive society where everyone feels valued and celebrated," said V K Mahendru. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts