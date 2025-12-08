DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Special Olympics Bharat starts digital movement for inclusive sports through new campaign 'Kranti Khel Se'

Special Olympics Bharat starts digital movement for inclusive sports through new campaign 'Kranti Khel Se'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Special Olympics Bharat has officially launched its new social media campaign, 'Kranti Khel Se', aimed at strengthening its identity as a dedicated organisation championing inclusive sports and social transformation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Advertisement

The campaign seeks to increase awareness, drive engagement and build a supportive online community that advocates for inclusion through sports, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Special Olympics Bharat has been diligently working to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the fields of sports, health, education, and youth leadership, fostering confidence, well-being and holistic development.

Advertisement

By creating meaningful digital conversations, the campaign intends to inspire participation from youth, families, volunteers, organisations and communities across India. Through athlete stories, youth leadership features, impact-driven content and engagement activities, Kranti Khel Se will further champion the cause of inclusive sports, the release said.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), said, "Kranti Khel Se reflects our commitment to building an inclusive India - one where individuals with intellectual disabilities are celebrated for their strengths. Through this campaign, we hope to expand public understanding and encourage collective participation in creating a society where persons with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to shine."

Advertisement

"This campaign is a step toward amplifying stories of resilience and impact. We aim to strengthen our digital presence, engage young advocates and inspire more partners and communities to join us in advancing inclusion through sports," added Antriksh Jaiswal, Director, Media and Communication, Special Olympics Bharat.

Through its efforts to increase awareness of intellectual disabilities, this campaign is yet another step for SOB to encourage individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to register with the National Sports Federation (NSF) and help them achieve their dreams by building a sporting career, the release said.

This campaign also aims to contribute in building a strong delegation to proudly represent India at the upcoming 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile and stir the momentum needed for success on the world stage in Santiago. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts