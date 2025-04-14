Spinner Usman Tariq reported for suspect bowling action for second time in PSL

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Quetta Gladiators off-spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action during their clash against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Usman has been reported for a suspect bowling action for the second time in as many PSL seasons. The 27-year-old was reported by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown in the fixture where Quetta fell to a thumping 79-run defeat.

"Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq was reported by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown for a suspect bowling action during his side's HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

As per the rules, Usman can continue to bowl in future PSL matches. However, if he is reported again, he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from an ICC-accredited lab before he can resume bowling.

Usman was first reported in March 2024 during the previous edition of Pakistan's premier T20 tournament. Three matches into the last PSL tournament, Usman was reported for his bowling action. However, five days later, he was cleared at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

His action is not contemporary to the one which is generally used by off-spinners. Before releasing the ball from his hands, he pauses for a brief moment and then delivers his off-breaks with a side-arm action.

During Sunday's PSL fixture, he returned with figures of 1/34 in his four-over spell. He dismissed Sikandar Raza on 6(6) in the first innings, but Lahore remained unfazed and hammered a daunting 219/6 on the board.

In pursuit of the 220-run target, Quetta lost its opening pair of Finn Allen and skipper Saud Shakeel early. Kusal Mendis (28) and Rilee Rossouw (44) tried to push for a comeback, but their efforts were in vain. (ANI)

