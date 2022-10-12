Spinners cast a spell as India win series

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 11

The third and final ODI match between hosts India and South Africa was in danger of being a rain-truncated match. The national capital had witnessed continuous rain in the last three days and there was a chance that the weather gods might interrupt the match today.

While the start of the match was delayed by half-an-hour, there were no further disruptions. However, South Africa's batting capitulation meant the match lasted just over 46 overs. Asked to bat first, the visitors were bowled out for 99 in 27.1 overs. It was South Africa’s fourth-lowest total, and their lowest ever against India, in ODIs. Their previous lowest against India was 117, recorded back in 1999. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side then completed the formalities in 19.1 overs with a six from Shreyas Iyer, completing a seven-wicket win and a 2-1 series victory.

This was a gut-wrenching loss for South Africa, who came to India desperate for ranking points to avoid playing in the qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup, to be held in India.

Having pulled out of their series against Australia earlier this year, South Africa had forfeited the available ranking points. A 3-0 series win over a second-string India would have boosted their rankings. The series started with a promising nine-run win in Lucknow. However, back-to-back losses in Ranchi and here have virtually ended the Proteas’ hopes of directly qualifying for the World Cup.

South Africa came to India having only won four out of their 13 ODI matches. They were placed 11th in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League rankings. Had they won the series, the 10 ranking points would have taken them to ninth in the list, giving them some hope.

While they would be heartbroken with the result, South Africa only have themselves to blame, especially their batting unit, for the losses. Their old problems against spin came back to haunt the South Africans again.

Spin troubles

Seasoned opener Quinton de Kock slashed a wide delivery from Washington Sundar straight to Avesh Khan at short third man. De Kock had also looked unsettled in the first over bowled by Sundar. He was beaten by a spinning delivery at the start of the third over. A streaky top-edged boundary was followed by the slash safely into Khan’s hands two balls later.

Janneman Malan followed suit with a mistimed pull to the deep square leg fielder off a Mohammed Siraj delivery. Siraj then hurried Reeza Hendricks, who could only guide the rising ball into Ravi Bishnoi’s hands at short fine leg. Then the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed and Sundar took over to run through the visitors’ batting line-up.

Yadav helped himself to flattering figures of 4.1-1-18-4 to earn the Man of the Match award. His first scalp of the day was Andile Phehlukwayo, who failed to read the googly and bottom-edged the ball on to the stumps. Yadav then snared two wickets in two balls to remove Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje.

Yadav’s fourth was the last wicket to fall in the South African innings. Marco Jansen holed out in the deep, trying to slog sleep the left-arm wrist-spinner.

It was Ahmed who started the fall. Aiden Markram was smartly pouched by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. When Sundar castled David Miller to reduce the visiting team to 66/5, everybody inside the stadium knew the match was finishing earlier than expected.

Brief scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Klaasen 34; Yadav 4/18); India: 105/3 in 19.1 overs (Gill 49, Iyer 28*; Fortuin 1/20). — PTI