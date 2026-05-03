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Home / Sports / Spinners come into play as IPL progresses, says Varun Chakravarthy after match-winning spell against SRH

Spinners come into play as IPL progresses, says Varun Chakravarthy after match-winning spell against SRH

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ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, after being named Player of the Match in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), reflected on how IPL conditions evolve, noting that early-season pitches tend to be flat, making life difficult for spinners.

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He felt this was a common challenge for all spin bowlers, but conditions generally become more favourable as the tournament progresses.

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Commenting on the opposition, he mentioned how Travis Head was batting aggressively and extending his reach well, and said his focus was on disrupting that rhythm.

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He also expressed confidence in his team's growing cohesion, stating that both the bowling and batting groups are coming together well, and if they maintain this momentum, they can make a strong impact in the tournament.

A sensational three-wicket spell by Chakravarthy and a well-compiled knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped KKR secure their third win of the season by seven wickets. Heading into the tournament after a mixed bag T20 World Cup, where spinners' form fell after the group stage, Varun was wicketless in his first three matches. However, in his next four matches, Varun has taken 10 wickets.

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"I've been saying this every year. Initially, when IPL starts, the first four matches will be flat wickets. It's very tough for spinners to come into the game. Happened for every spinner. As the tournament goes on, spinners come into the game. He was extending his hands very well (talking about Head), I didn't want him to do that. The guys are coming together, the batting group is coming together. We can make a serious dent in the IPL if we keep going," Chakravarthy said after the match.

With this win, KKR has risen to eight spot, having also endured five losses and a no result, giving them seven points. SRH is at the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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