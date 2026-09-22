"Splendid triumph": PM Modi hails women’s cricket team after Asian Games gold

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI):Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, describing their triumph as a “splendid” achievement for Indian cricket.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 cricket final on Tuesday to claim their second successive Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition, taking its medal tally to seven, comprising one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

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"A splendid triumph for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on winning the Gold medal at the Asian Games. It was a commanding performance at the Games, marked by confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork. This victory also brings India its first Gold of this edition of the Games. The team has made the nation proud and will inspire countless young cricketers across the country. Best wishes to the entire squad: PM @narendramodi" the official X handle of PMO India, wrote on X.

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A splendid triumph for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on winning the Gold medal at the Asian Games. It was a commanding performance at the Games, marked by confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork. This victory also brings India its first… pic.twitter.com/oZI9Uoyp6I — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2026

India produced a dominant performance in the final, first posting a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls.

Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket.

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India's bowlers then dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.The 147-run victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Suchika Tariyal on winning a bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts, which marked India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the discipline.

Suchika secured India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games after finishing third in the women's traditional 60kg category. She lost to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the semifinal.

A historic achievement for India! Congratulations to Suchika Tariyal on winning a Bronze in Mixed Martial Arts and securing India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in this field. Her achievement is especially significant, highlighting her dedication and zeal. Best wishes for many… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2026

Congratulating Tariyal, the Prime Minister said her achievement was significant and highlighted her dedication and zeal.

"A historic achievement for India! Congratulations to Suchika Tariyal on winning a Bronze in Mixed Martial Arts and securing India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in this field. Her achievement is especially significant, highlighting her dedication and zeal. Best wishes for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi" the PMO India handle posted on X. (ANI)

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