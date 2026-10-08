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Home / Sports / Sporting Club Delhi set for ISL 2026-27 opener against Bengaluru FC

Sporting Club Delhi set for ISL 2026-27 opener against Bengaluru FC

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ANI
Updated At : 06:06 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Sporting Club Delhi is set to begin its Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 10.

The Delhi-based club outlined its ambitions and approach ahead of the season opener at a pre-match press conference attended by Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood, Head Coach Tomasz Tchórz and midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte, as per a release.

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The new season presents Sporting Club Delhi with an opportunity to build on the foundations laid last season and further establish its identity as a club representing the capital. The squad has been strengthened with a mix of experienced Indian players, emerging talent and international recruits, while Tchórz has worked with the group through an intensive pre-season. Bengaluru FC will provide an early test for the side, with Sporting Club Delhi looking to make a confident start away from home.

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Dhruv Sood, CEO, Sporting Club Delhi, said, “The first game of a new season is always an important moment, and we are excited to begin against a club of Bengaluru’s stature. We have spent the last few months putting the right pieces together, both on and off the pitch, and there is a real sense of belief within the group. Our ambition is not just to participate in the MG ISL, but to build a club that Delhi can connect with and be proud of. Bengaluru will be a strong first test, and we are looking forward to competing.”

Tomasz Tchórz, Head Coach, Sporting Club Delhi, said, “Bengaluru are a well-organised and well-structured club, which makes them a good benchmark for us. It will be a difficult game, but nobody is unbeatable in the MG ISL. We will approach the match with the mentality to compete, attack and fight for the result.”

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“I’m mentally and physically ready for the season. We are a young team, but we are hungry for the trophy, and we believe we can have a great season. For me, it is about giving my best and helping the team achieve our goals," Lalrinliana Hnamte, Player, Sporting Club Delhi, said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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