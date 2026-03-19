DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sporting script stunning comeback to knock out Bodo/Glimt

Sporting script stunning comeback to knock out Bodo/Glimt

article_Author
Dungar Patel
Updated At : 04:37 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sporting CP's Maximiliano Araujo celebrates scoring their fourth goal in extra time. Reuters
Advertisement
Sporting CP produced one of the most memorable comebacks in recent Champions League history, overturning a three-goal deficit to defeat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 after extra time and progress 5-3 on aggregate to the quarter-finals.
Trailing 0-3 from the first leg, Sporting needed a near-perfect performance at home and delivered with control, patience and sustained pressure. The comeback began in the 34th minute when Goncalo Inacio headed in from a Francisco Trincao corner, giving the hosts belief and lifting the tempo inside the stadium.
The second half saw Sporting take complete control. Pedro Goncalves made it 2-0 in the 61st minute after a flowing move, as Bodo/Glimt began to struggle with the intensity. The Norwegian side, so effective on the counter in the first leg, were pinned back for long periods and failed to find rhythm.
The turning point came in the 78th minute when Sporting were awarded a penalty following a handball decision, and Luis Suarez calmly converted to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.
With momentum fully on their side, Sporting carried that dominance into extra time. Maximiliano Araujo struck in the 92nd minute to put them ahead for the first time in the tie, before substitute Rafael Nel added a fifth in the 120th minute to complete the rout.
Beyond the scoreline, this was a performance built on structure and control. Sporting did not panic despite the deficit. Instead, they stretched the game wide, forced errors and gradually broke down a Bodo/Glimt side that could not cope with sustained pressure away from home.
For Bodo/Glimt, it was a harsh end to an impressive campaign, but this night belonged entirely to Sporting.
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts