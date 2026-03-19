Sporting script stunning comeback to knock out Bodo/Glimt

Sporting CP produced one of the most memorable comebacks in recent Champions League history, overturning a three-goal deficit to defeat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 after extra time and progress 5-3 on aggregate to the quarter-finals.

Trailing 0-3 from the first leg, Sporting needed a near-perfect performance at home and delivered with control, patience and sustained pressure. The comeback began in the 34th minute when Goncalo Inacio headed in from a Francisco Trincao corner, giving the hosts belief and lifting the tempo inside the stadium.

The second half saw Sporting take complete control. Pedro Goncalves made it 2-0 in the 61st minute after a flowing move, as Bodo/Glimt began to struggle with the intensity. The Norwegian side, so effective on the counter in the first leg, were pinned back for long periods and failed to find rhythm.

The turning point came in the 78th minute when Sporting were awarded a penalty following a handball decision, and Luis Suarez calmly converted to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

With momentum fully on their side, Sporting carried that dominance into extra time. Maximiliano Araujo struck in the 92nd minute to put them ahead for the first time in the tie, before substitute Rafael Nel added a fifth in the 120th minute to complete the rout.

Beyond the scoreline, this was a performance built on structure and control. Sporting did not panic despite the deficit. Instead, they stretched the game wide, forced errors and gradually broke down a Bodo/Glimt side that could not cope with sustained pressure away from home.

For Bodo/Glimt, it was a harsh end to an impressive campaign, but this night belonged entirely to Sporting.