Sporting talent a national asset, none should be left behind: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said sporting talent was a national asset and none should be left behind. Noting that the golden era of Indian sports was knocking at the doors, PM exhorted coaches and the sports ministry to spot and groom talent, saying the outcomes of Khelo India were beginning to show.

The PM was speaking at his residence where he hosted the CWG contingent today.

“All of you have given the country not just medals; you have exemplified the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Like freedom fighters who hailed from different parts of the country but strived for the common goal of independence, you play for the National Flag whose power we saw in Ukraine where it became an armour not just for Indians but also foreigners who took refuge behind it.”

The PM exhorted the players not to rest on their laurels and prepare hard for the Asian and the Olympics Games.

"This is just the beginning. We are not among those who will rest on their past laurels. The golden era of Indian sports is knocking at our doors. We have to escalate efforts to spot and groom talent that is the best, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left behind. Talent is national asset," the PM said to players and coaches who were in attendance.

Noting that India's performance even in new games at the CWG edition was exceptional, the PM said it was heartening that India was entering a new era with inspiration from its players.

“In recent days the country recorded two feats in the world of sports -- a historic performance at CWG and organising the Chess Olympiad for the first time. We not only hosted the Olympiad successfully, we also performed well in keeping with our chess traditions,” noted the PM.

He said people back home were glued to television sets during CWG games and many put alarms to get updates on players' performances.

“When I was talking to you before you left, I was confident you would win,” he said, crediting the winners and participants alike.

He hailed them all for making Indian sports attractive and said honest assessment of this year's performance was not possible through medal tallies alone.

"Several players were in neck to neck competitions. This is no less than winning medals,” he said, adding that national sporting accomplishments were mirroring the spirit of the new India.

The PM showered praises on the performance of girls singling out Shimla's Renuka Thakur for a fantastic four wicket haul against Australia in the CWG T-20 game recently.

“She may wear the calm of Shimla on her face but she is a formidable opponent to her competitors,” the PM said of Renuka.