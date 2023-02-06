Sports a priority, budget up 3 times since 2014: PM

New Delhi, February 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was taking the required steps to encourage sportspersons.
Addressing virtually the ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ event, the PM highlighted how athletes earlier faced several roadblocks, including financial crunch.
“We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events,” he said.
“The sports budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014. More than Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the ‘Khelo India’ campaign alone, which will be spent on the development of sports facilities and resources in the country,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...