Sports a priority, budget up 3 times since 2014: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was taking the required steps to encourage sportspersons.

Addressing virtually the ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ event, the PM highlighted how athletes earlier faced several roadblocks, including financial crunch.

“We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events,” he said.

“The sports budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014. More than Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the ‘Khelo India’ campaign alone, which will be spent on the development of sports facilities and resources in the country,” he added.