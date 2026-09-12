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Home / Sports / "Sports an important part of education": Tamil Nadu and Keralam Governor Arlekar

"Sports an important part of education": Tamil Nadu and Keralam Governor Arlekar

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ANI
Updated At : 10:37 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI): Sports are not merely an extra-curricular activity but an integral part of education, and every student should be encouraged to participate in sports, Tamil Nadu and Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Saturday.

Governor Arlekar inaugurated the national workshop on “NEP 2020 – Redefining Sports and Physical Education in Higher Education” held at National College (Autonomous) in Karumandapam, Tiruchirappalli.

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Rtn. AKS Er Murugananandam M (MMM), Rotary International Vice President 2026-27 and President, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Tamil Nadu Chapter, participated as the Guest of Honour.

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Academicians, physical education experts, sports professionals and representatives from various higher educational institutions are participating in the workshop.

Welcoming the initiative, Governor Arlekar said educational institutions usually conduct seminars focusing on academic development, and appreciated the workshop for highlighting the importance of physical education and sports in higher education.

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He stressed that participation in sports should not be restricted to winning medals and prizes.

“Winning medals and prizes is secondary. Every student must participate in sports,” he said, according to a statement by the Tamil Nadu and Keralam Governors' office.

Referring to the growing use of mobile phones and laptops, he said education should not be confined to classrooms.

“Sports is not some extra-curricular activity; it is an important part of our education,” he said, urging parents and educational institutions to ensure that children regularly engage in outdoor activities.

The Governor said the sports sector was also keeping pace with technological developments, citing the use of rubber mats instead of traditional mud grounds in Kabaddi.

Speaking about Gen-Z youngsters, he said they possessed immense talent and potential, but their energy should be channelled in the right direction.

“Gen-Z youngsters have all the talent, but their energy should not be used in the wrong way. Parents and educational institutions must create an environment that guides them in the right direction,” he said.

The workshop is focusing on the role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of students and ways to integrate sports and physical education into higher education in accordance with NEP 2020.

Governor Arlekar appreciated the organisers for conducting the workshop and assured that he would extend support from Lok Bhavan.

Earlier, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at National College. Students presented a parade salute to the Governor upon his arrival at the college. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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