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Home / Sports / Sports Authority of India extends unwavering support to Indian contingent at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026

Sports Authority of India extends unwavering support to Indian contingent at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has strengthened its on-ground support for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 through a range of logistical and athlete-support measures.

A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff, assist with arrival formalities, and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation, as per a press release.

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SAI has also introduced several measures to facilitate the contingent’s participation:

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Transport for shooters: Transport services provided to support Indian shooters - travel to and from competition venues. Medical team mobility: Cars have been arranged to enable medical teams to move efficiently between competition venues and provide timely assistance.

Additional accommodation: Rooms have been arranged for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability.

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Working closely with the IOA, the Embassy of India and the Games Organising Committee, SAI is ensuring coordinated logistical, medical and operational support for the Indian contingent, enabling athletes to remain focused on their sporting commitments throughout the Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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