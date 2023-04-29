Sports fraternity lends support to wrestlers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

On a day when the Supreme Court directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment complaint, the protesting wrestlers also received moral support from the Indian sporting fraternity.

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza and hockey player Rani Rampal all came out on social media in support of the wrestlers. Also backing the wrestlers were former cricketers Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal and Navjot Singh Sidhu also came out in support of the wrestlers.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice,” javelin thrower Chopra wrote on Twitter. “They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen,” he added.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, said that the issue was of sensitive nature and required quick action from the authorities. “This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” Chopra said.

Two-time World Championships gold medallist Zareen said “it breaks my heart” to see Olympics and World Championships medallists going through such a situation. “Sports people also serve the nation by bringing glory. I sincerely hope that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest,” she said.

Multiple Grand Slam champion Sania said it was time to stand with the wrestlers. “As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch,” Sania wrote on Twitter. “... they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later,” she added.

Former Indian women’s team captain Rani said it was “extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets”.

While the current cricketers did not express their opinions, many former players shared their concerns on social media.

Former India captain Kapil Dev posted a picture of the wrestlers with a caption, “will they ever get justice?”

Sehwag said it was sad to see “our champions” out on the road. “It is extremely sad that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come out on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lal criticised IOA president PT Usha for saying that the wrestlers sitting on dharna were ‘tarnishing the country’s image’. Lal said that the “problem” with Indian sportspersons was that they “never stand by their own”.

Sidhu said he was going to join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Monday.