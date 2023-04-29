 Sports fraternity lends support to wrestlers : The Tribune India

Sports fraternity lends support to wrestlers

Sports fraternity lends support to wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

On a day when the Supreme Court directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment complaint, the protesting wrestlers also received moral support from the Indian sporting fraternity.

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, tennis star Sania Mirza and hockey player Rani Rampal all came out on social media in support of the wrestlers. Also backing the wrestlers were former cricketers Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Madan Lal and Navjot Singh Sidhu also came out in support of the wrestlers.

It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served. —Neeraj Chopra

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice,” javelin thrower Chopra wrote on Twitter. “They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen,” he added.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, said that the issue was of sensitive nature and required quick action from the authorities. “This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” Chopra said.

Two-time World Championships gold medallist Zareen said “it breaks my heart” to see Olympics and World Championships medallists going through such a situation. “Sports people also serve the nation by bringing glory. I sincerely hope that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest,” she said.

Multiple Grand Slam champion Sania said it was time to stand with the wrestlers. “As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch,” Sania wrote on Twitter. “... they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later,” she added.

Former Indian women’s team captain Rani said it was “extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets”.

While the current cricketers did not express their opinions, many former players shared their concerns on social media.

Former India captain Kapil Dev posted a picture of the wrestlers with a caption, “will they ever get justice?”

Sehwag said it was sad to see “our champions” out on the road. “It is extremely sad that our champions, who have brought laurels to the country, hoisted the flag and brought so much happiness to all of us, have to come out on the road today. It is a very sensitive matter and it should be investigated impartially. Hope the players get justice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Lal criticised IOA president PT Usha for saying that the wrestlers sitting on dharna were ‘tarnishing the country’s image’. Lal said that the “problem” with Indian sportspersons was that they “never stand by their own”.

Sidhu said he was going to join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

