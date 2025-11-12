DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Sports is progressing in the country, we will be among top five sporting nations by 2047: Mandaviya

Sports is progressing in the country, we will be among top five sporting nations by 2047: Mandaviya

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111182833
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared his vision for India's sporting future at the Baton Relay event for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Highlighting India's growing presence in global sports, Mandaviya emphasised the country's commitment to promoting unity, equality, and sportsmanship through such events.

Advertisement

"The baton will be taken to all states... It is sportsmanship, equality and friendship. Sports is a spirit. It is the nature of Indian citizens," Mandaviya said.

Advertisement

He lauded the country's rapid progress in sports. "Sports is progressing in the country. This is a changing India. We are hosting world tournaments. We will win world championships. We will move forward in the coming days," the Minister said.

Advertisement

"By 2036, India will secure a place among the top 10 in the medals tally. By 2047, we will be among the top five sporting nations in the world," he added.

The ceremony, hosted by the Commonwealth Games Association of India, also saw the presence of various Olympic and CWG medallists, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Sports Authority of India, as per a press release.

Advertisement

The Baton, designed by renowned Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, reflects the vibrant spirit of art, sports, and sustainability, themes that lie at the heart of this year's relay. Its design draws inspiration from India's rich cultural and natural landscape, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics that capture the nation's diversity and creative ambition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts