Sports is progressing in the country, we will be among top five sporting nations by 2047: Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared his vision for India's sporting future at the Baton Relay event for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Highlighting India's growing presence in global sports, Mandaviya emphasised the country's commitment to promoting unity, equality, and sportsmanship through such events.

"The baton will be taken to all states... It is sportsmanship, equality and friendship. Sports is a spirit. It is the nature of Indian citizens," Mandaviya said.

He lauded the country's rapid progress in sports. "Sports is progressing in the country. This is a changing India. We are hosting world tournaments. We will win world championships. We will move forward in the coming days," the Minister said.

"By 2036, India will secure a place among the top 10 in the medals tally. By 2047, we will be among the top five sporting nations in the world," he added.

The ceremony, hosted by the Commonwealth Games Association of India, also saw the presence of various Olympic and CWG medallists, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Sports Authority of India, as per a press release.

The Baton, designed by renowned Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, reflects the vibrant spirit of art, sports, and sustainability, themes that lie at the heart of this year's relay. Its design draws inspiration from India's rich cultural and natural landscape, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics that capture the nation's diversity and creative ambition. (ANI)

