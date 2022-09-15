Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asks National Sports Federations to be more transparent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has called on the officials of various National Sports Federations (NSFs) to avoid infighting and transparency issues that have long been plaguing the country’s sporting landscape.

Thakur, who is also the Information and Broadcasting Minister, said that such matters often end up in courts, which are forced to appoint a Committee of Administrators (CoA) and it should be avoided at all costs.

“It is the athletes who ultimately suffer the most because of infighting in the federations and it is not good for Indian sports,” Thakur said. “It is very important for the federations to bring in transparency and accountability in how they function so that they can avoid situations where the honourable courts have to appoint a Committee of Administrators to run the affairs of that sports body. Eight of the country’s NSFs are under CoAs’ control. We have recently got the FIFA ban lifted on the AIFF,” he added.