Sports Minister Mandaviya, Anurag Thakur hail Mirabai Chanu for her historic 3rd CWG gold

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP Anurag Thakur congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning the gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, with Thakur hailing her as India's first weightlifter to achieve a hat-trick of top spots in the three CWGs.

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Taking to X, Mandaviya congratulated Chanu on completing a hat-trick of gold medals and praised her "unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength."

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"A hat-trick of GOLD medals! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on clinching the Gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Your unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength continue to make India proud on the global stage," Mandaviya wrote.

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Thakur also congratulated Chanu and said India's "Gold Saga begins" with her victory in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event.

"The Gold Saga begins. Mirabai Chanu wins the first gold medal for India in the #CWG2026 in Women's 49Kg Weightlifting. She has become India's first weightlifter to score a hat-trick of Gold Medals in the Commonwealth Games. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to the sports continues to make our country proud. Jai Hind," Thakur wrote on X.

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Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth Games gold medal after lifting 105 kg in the clean and jerk category of the women's 48 kg final, securing India's first gold medal of the CWG 2026. Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With her victory, India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games. (ANI)

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