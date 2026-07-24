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Home / Sports / Sports Minister Mandaviya backs Indian Contingent at CWG 2026, urges them to compete with "great passion"

Sports Minister Mandaviya backs Indian Contingent at CWG 2026, urges them to compete with "great passion"

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya encouraged the Indian contingent ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, urging athletes to compete with passion and spirit.

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Mandaviya is in Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, where he engaged with Indian athletes, officials and members of the Indian diaspora, highlighting the government's continued efforts to promote sporting excellence and the vision of a fitter India.

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Addressing the Indian contingent, Mandaviya urged Indian athletes to compete with confidence, passion and a positive mindset, saying they should not be overwhelmed by pressure. He said true victory lies not only in winning medals but also in representing India with spirit and determination.

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"Friends, when you step onto the field of play, you must never do so in a state of panic or haste. The blessings of Goddess Durga and Mahakali are with you. The good wishes of 1.4 billion people are with you. We must participate in the competition on the field with great passion and spirit," he said.

"It is my firm belief that when one's morale is high, and all powers support you, then none of my athletes ever lose. You will either become a medal winner, or you will learn, but we will never be defeated. Winning a medal is not the only proof of being a winner. We will certainly bring home medals, but leading India with true spirit is what will earn you those medals," he added.

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Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to encourage and support athletes, ensuring they receive proper guidance and security as they represent the country. He expressed confidence that the team would perform well and bring glory to India at the Commonwealth Games.

"All arrangements are being made for you. And both when you leave as a winner and when you come here to play, the Prime Minister of the country encourages you to follow the instructions and provides you with security. I am confident that we will perform well in the Commonwealth Games and bring glory to ourselves and the country," he said.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will see a 124-member Indian contingent looking to deliver strong performances and make the most of the opportunity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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